A police pursuit in Saskatoon involving three stolen trucks, a robbery and a two-vehicle collision ended early Saturday morning after a stolen Dodge Ram smashed into an Eighth Street bar.

Saskatoon police say the incident began at about 12:30 a.m. when the driver of a stolen GMC Sierra refused to stop for officers.

The police airplane followed the vehicle and, at the intersection of 22nd Street and Second Avenue, the Sierra crashed into a Nissan Frontier. The suspect in the stolen GMC, carrying what appeared to be a gun, then took the Nissan from the owner, police said in a news release.

The Nissan was eventually abandoned on the 1300 block of Eighth Street and the suspect attempted to steal another vehicle, according to police. He was trying to flee the scene in a Dodge Ram when the truck crashed into the Copper Mug bar.

The 27-year-old suspect was found to be in possession of a pellet gun and was taken into custody, according to police.

He’s since been charged with a dozen offences, including armed robbery, possessing stolen property, evading police, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace and breaching court conditions.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

