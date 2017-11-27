The president of the Prairies Region Union of Canadian Correctional Officers says more than a third of its members at Saskatoon’s Regional Psychiatric Centre are on leave.

James Bloomfield says 55 of the 130 correctional officers at the facility are off work for stress, medical reasons or workplace injuries. He also says the number of assaults on officers has increased since August, when Correctional Service Canada changed its segregation policy so inmates with a serious mental illness cannot be placed in segregation.

According to the CSC website, the changes include inmates with a serious mental illness with significant impairment, inmates actively engaging in self-injury, and inmates at elevated or imminent risk for suicide. Bloomfield says that encompasses nearly all of the inmates at RPC.

"So at this point they leave us with individuals that are at the height of a real explosive stage. We have no ability and no willingness from the management teams to move them out of the area to de-escalate them in a smaller, more controlled area,” he said.

“Instead, we are dealing with this face to face every day with these inmates, over and over, which results in staff going off and assaults.”

He says the new policy could force the remaining staff to burn out.

Jeff Campbell, regional communications manager for Correctional Service Canada, says the correctional officer deployment levels that are required to ensure the safe operation of the Regional Psychiatric Centre are currently being met.

CSC “has not established a definitive link between policy changes enacted earlier this year and the number of staff who are currently on leave,” Campbell said.

CSC confirms there have been assaults on inmates and staff at the Regional Psychiatric Centre and say the incidents are subject to investigation.