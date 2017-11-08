Uber-funded survey says most in Saskatchewan support ridesharing
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 4:20PM CST
A new phone survey paid for by Uber says ridesharing apps would be largely supported in Saskatchewan.
Nanos Research, which conducted the survey, randomly called 400 adults in Saskatchewan between Nov. 1 and 5. One question asked respondents if they support, somewhat support, somewhat oppose or oppose allowing people to use Uber or other ridesharing companies as a transportation option in the province. Sixty-eight per cent of respondents said they support the idea, while eight per cent were opposed.
About four in every five people surveyed said they’d heard of Uber and Lyft. A little more than half knew Saskatchewan is planning to table legislation allowing ridesharing in the province. About 53 per cent of respondents said ridesharing programs will decrease impaired driving rates.
The survey carries a margin of error of plus or minus five percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
