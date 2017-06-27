Featured
U of S reducing salaries, benefits of several senior positions
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 2:32PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, June 27, 2017 6:46PM CST
Salaries and benefits of 75 senior University of Saskatchewan positions are being reduced as the school continues to work to combat an $18-million cut in provincial operating funding.
The university announced the reductions Tuesday, with university president Peter Stoicheff saying everything is on the table as the school moves forward with a deficit budget.
“Following the substantial cut in our provincial grant, we must make strategic, deliberate decisions that provide sustainable answers to the serious financial challenge we currently face,” Stoicheff said in a news release.
“We will need to be extremely careful about hiring, about resourcing particular academic initiatives and about undertaking new cutting-edge projects that the province needs. That’s today’s reality. We are dealing with the stress of that reality every day.”
The school’s board of governors approved last week a 2017-18 budget with a $16.7-million deficit, and the university announced last month plans to offer voluntary buyout packages.
Saskatchewan’s government announced a 5.6 per cent reduction in the university’s base operating grant in its March provincial budget. The reduction amounts to an $18-million cut to the school’s operating budget, according to the university.
