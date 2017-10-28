Saskatoon’s Harold Chapman has long been a leader in the province’s co-operative movement. Just months after receiving the Order of Canada, the centenarian can now add an honorary doctorate from the University of Saskatchewan to his list of accomplishments.

Chapman, 100, addressed the graduating class of 2017 Saturday at their convocation ceremony at TCU Place. He received an honorary doctorate of laws, in recognition of his work behind the province’s co-operative movement.

Co-operatives offer a community-run alternative to Crown corporations and private companies, according to Chapman.

“(They) provide the basis for people to develop their own organization, to provide a service that they need. You know, a community curling rink, a community hall,” Chapman said.

The province hired Chapman in 1955 to develop co-operative training. That eventually led to the Co-operative College of Canada. Chapman says many students at the time left their prior education in the early grades.

“Working out percentages, for example. They hadn’t heard of percentages,” Chapman said. “We found ourselves in our management courses teaching basic arithmetic.”

The school no longer exists, but Chapman says there is still a big role for co-ops, including in up-and-coming industries.

“If I was a young fella, I’d be out in the province right now organizing solar co-ops, wind co-ops in communities,” Chapman said.

Chapman is still actively involved with the Community Health Co-operative in Saskatoon. He says he considers himself fortunate.

“I’m 100 years old, and you’re able to ask me questions, and I’m able to answer them. [laughs]”