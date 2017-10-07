The University of Saskatchewan has begun charging domestic tuition to Indigenous students from the United States.

The institution made the decision earlier this year following a request relating to a particular U.S. Indigenous student. The question was whether to enforce the Jay Treaty of 1794, which allows Indigenous peoples to travel freely across the international border.

Indigenous Canadians are already able to pay domestic fees in the U.S. thanks to the treaty, but in Canada it is up to each university and college as to whether they enforce it.

Only a handful of Indigenous students at U of S are from the U.S., according to Patti McDougall, vice-provost of teach and learning, but she says the decision to charge domestic fees has been well-received.

“It's an example of how we are quite serious of the moves that we're making in terms of choosing to engaging an Indigenous agenda on campus but also to work on reconciliation and, on the Canadian side, to respond to the calls to action,” McDougall said.

U of S made the decision after consulting with the Office of the Treaty Commissioner and two elders, added McDougall.