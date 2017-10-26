Two-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on morning commute
Emergency crews respond after a crash at Saskatoon's Circle Drive and Idylwyld Drive on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Mark Villani/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 12:21PM CST
A crash on Circle Drive East near Idylwyld Drive North caused some traffic delays during Thursday’s morning commute in Saskatoon.
Police responded just before 8 a.m. to a collision that involved two cars heading west on Circle Drive and a light standard. One woman suffered minor injuries and was treated by MD Ambulance on scene.
Traffic was reduced to two westbound lanes on Circle Drive for nearly an hour. The area has since been cleaned up.
It is not known if slippery road conditions played a part in the crash. There is no word on what caused the crash.
Police are still investigating.
More Stories
- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaking in Saskatoon
- Saskatoon psychiatric centre inmate dies in custody
- Saskatoon Fire plans relocation of Hall No. 5 to the University of Saskatchewan
- Person of interest identified after threat prompts school lockdowns
- Saskatoon basketball player hopes for better opportunities for Indigenous athletes
- Lewis returns to where stellar CFL career started as Alouettes visit Riders
- Plans for new ride-sharing legislation a concern, Sask. Taxi Cab Association says
- Sask. government says ministers' 2016-17 travel costs lowest in 25 years