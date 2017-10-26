A crash on Circle Drive East near Idylwyld Drive North caused some traffic delays during Thursday’s morning commute in Saskatoon.

Police responded just before 8 a.m. to a collision that involved two cars heading west on Circle Drive and a light standard. One woman suffered minor injuries and was treated by MD Ambulance on scene.

Traffic was reduced to two westbound lanes on Circle Drive for nearly an hour. The area has since been cleaned up.

It is not known if slippery road conditions played a part in the crash. There is no word on what caused the crash.

Police are still investigating.