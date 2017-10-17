Two Sid Buckwold Bridge lanes to close for repairs
Construction pylons mark a closed lane on the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge in Saskatoon.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 4:38PM CST
Two lanes on a major Saskatoon bridge could be shut down for several days.
The city is planning to close two northbound lanes on the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday as crews repair an expansion joint. The closure could last up to three days, according to the city.
Drivers are asked to reroute their commutes if possible.
