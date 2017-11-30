Two people were transported to hospital after a collision tied up traffic in Saskatoon on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash around 8 a.m. on Lorne Avenue South, just before the Circle Drive exit. Saskatoon police say one car collided with the side of another car.

The driver and the passenger of the vehicle that struck the car were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver that hit the car was issued a ticket for failing to yield.

Police say the driver of the car that was hit was not injured. Traffic in the area was blocked off for about an hour and a half. Both cars have since been towed and the area is now clear for drivers.