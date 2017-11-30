Two sent to hospital after early morning collision on Lorne Avenue
A tow truck clears the scene after a crash on Lorne Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (Mark Villani/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 11:59AM CST
Two people were transported to hospital after a collision tied up traffic in Saskatoon on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash around 8 a.m. on Lorne Avenue South, just before the Circle Drive exit. Saskatoon police say one car collided with the side of another car.
The driver and the passenger of the vehicle that struck the car were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver that hit the car was issued a ticket for failing to yield.
Police say the driver of the car that was hit was not injured. Traffic in the area was blocked off for about an hour and a half. Both cars have since been towed and the area is now clear for drivers.
