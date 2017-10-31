Two people left trapped after their truck rolled into a slough off Saskatchewan’s Highway 3 Sunday night are safe, thanks to the efforts of a passing driver.

Melfort Fire and Rescue responded to the rollover just after 7:15 p.m. about five kilometres west of Melfort. Emergency crews found a pickup truck upside down in a slough when they arrived, according to fire Chief Paul See.

The people in the truck were rescued thanks to the help of a driver who stopped and was able to smash out the side window of the pickup, See said.

Paramedics treated both occupants of the pickup truck. See did not know the extent of their injuries, if any.

He said icy road conditions are to blame for the rollover.

“There was some ice and shallow water that was involved. We were lucky this year that normally, apparently, that slough has more water in it,” See said. “We had such a dry summer that the slough wasn’t as high as it usually was, so that was a blessing.”

Melfort RCMP also responded.