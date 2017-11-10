Saskatoon Police responded to two armed robberies in a 20 minute span early Friday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m. two men wearing masks, carrying baseball bats and metal pipes entered a business in the 100 block of Assiniboine Drive and demanded money. The suspects fled in a vehicle with a small amount of cash.

20 minutes later, another armed robbery occurred in the 2300 block of 33rd Street west. Two suspects, matching the descriptions of the previous robbery, demanded money and tobacco products. They were successful in their robbery, and fled.

Saskatoon Police later spotted the suspect vehicle involved in the robberies and two men were arrested. The masks, weapons and stolen items were located inside the vehicle.

No injuries were sustained to any of the business employees during the robberies. There is no word yet on possible charges for the arrested.