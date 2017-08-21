A man and woman are dead following a crash on Highway 16 near Langham early Monday morning.

A truck traveling westbound was in the eastbound lane when it hit a car that was traveling east, according to RCMP.

RCMP and emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The man driving the car and a female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. A second woman in the car was sent to hospital with unknown injuries.

The only person in the truck – a 27-year-old man – was also transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Highway 16 was shut down for several hours but is now open. The investigation is ongoing.

Langham is about 35 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.