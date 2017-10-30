

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatchewan farmer says police are investigating after treated canola dumped on his property resulted in the deaths of some of his cattle.

Bill Laing says RCMP are looking into how treated canola ended up on his pasture about five kilometres west of Harris.

"Nobody can figure it out,” Laing said. “We talked to different guys. I talked to the neighbours, and they just can't figure it out. There's probably 15 or 20 bushels of canola dumped there."

Two of his cows and a bull died after eating the canola. A veterinarian confirmed the cause of death, according to Laing.

“It's just something that should never happen,” he said.

The dead cattle will cost Laing about $9,000. He said he’s also worried about potential long-term effects for other cows — especially cows that may be pregnant — that ate the treated canola.