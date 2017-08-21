A 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman are facing charges after Saskatoon police recovered stolen sports equipment worth thousands of dollars from businesses including Jemini arena.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of Imperial Street Thursday. When they arrived, police found a Dodge Ram truck with a large amount of new sporting equipment in the back. Police say the items were stolen from a break and enter to Jemini arena. Other items found are believed to be connected to break and enters to other businesses.

Both the suspects are from Saskatoon and are each facing one charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000. The man has two outstanding warrants and is facing a charge of breach of recognizance.

The Saskatoon Police Service is thanking the public for alerting officers to the suspicious activity. The investigation is ongoing.