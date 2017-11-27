

Twenty children’s basketball wheelchairs stolen in Saskatoon over the summer have been found, police say.

Officers investigating a stolen auto report recovered the chairs Friday while searching a property near Dalmeny, Sask., police announced in a news release. Wheelchair tires, basketballs, jerseys and nets were also found, and three stolen vehicles were seized.

The chairs, which were stored inside a trailer outside the John G. Remai Centre, were some of 34 wheelchairs stolen when the trailer was taken in late July, according to the Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association.

The 20 recovered chairs, valued at $80,000, appear to be in decent shape, according to police.

Two men, both 37 years old, are facing charges of possessing stolen property over $5,000.

The trailer has yet to be recovered.