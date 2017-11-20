Trial for Saskatoon man charged in fatal stabbing delayed
Saskatoon police investigate a death that occurred April 24, 2016. (CTV Saskatoon/Angelina Irinici)
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 12:01PM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 20, 2017 3:50PM CST
A trial for a man accused of killing a Winnipeg man in Saskatoon has been pushed back one day.
The trial of Walid Mohamed was set to begin Monday in Saskatoon’s Queen’s Bench Court, but was adjourned.
Mohamed is charged with first-degree murder in last year’s stabbing death of Mohammed Omar.
Police responded to a stabbing at a business in the 700 block of Central Avenue on April 24, 2016. Omar was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police had said a fight took place in a vehicle and continued into the business. The two men knew each other, according to police.
The murder was Saskatoon’s fifth homicide of 2016.
Mohamed’s trial, which is scheduled to last 10 days, is now set to begin Tuesday.
