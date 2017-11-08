Firefighters avoided a potentially dangerous situation Wednesday morning after a trailer with propane tanks attached to it caught fire next to a Saskatoon home.

Crews responded to the fire on the 800 block of Avenue S North just after 10 a.m.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the trailer, and flames spread to the side of the home, causing some exterior damage.

Bruce Anderson, the home’s owner, said he is thankful someone noticed the fire and called for help.

"I was in the house and I didn't know anything was going on and someone drove by, saw the fire and called the fire department. She then rang my doorbell and by the time I came out, the trailer was already in flames,” Anderson said.

The Saskatoon Fire Department sent five trucks to the scene. Battalion Chief Mike Ralston said firefighters responded within five minutes to the call.

"The home has been searched and the motor home has been searched for occupants,” Ralston said. “There were no occupants in either of those and the damage has been contained to the exterior of the home."

A fire investigator was called to the scene. It is not known what caused the fire or an exact cost of damages.