Traffic restricted on PA’s Diefenbaker Bridge due to stuck semi
CTV Prince Albert
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 8:18AM CST
Southbound traffic on the Diefenbaker Bridge in Prince Albert is down to one lane after a semi towing a trailer got hung up on a guard rail.
According to Prince Albert Police, it happened around 7:45 a.m.
No other vehicles were involved, and no one has been injured.
Crews are still working to free the truck.
More Stories
- Teen who killed Saskatoon baby to learn if she will be sentenced as adult
- Crews fighting fire at Matriarch Nightclub and Event Centre
- Traffic restricted on PA’s Diefenbaker Bridge due to stuck semi
- Conservatives win again in Battlefords-Lloydminster
- Liberals stage byelection upset, winning three of four 2
- Sask. man sentenced for threatening to kill P.M. Trudeau on social media 2
- Feds agree to give provinces 75 per cent of pot tax revenues 8
- Report: Drugs leading to rise in property crime