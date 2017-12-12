Traffic flowing on PA’s Diefenbaker Bridge again after morning restrictions
CTV Prince Albert
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 8:18AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 12, 2017 10:57AM CST
Traffic is now flowing normally on the Diefenbaker Bridge in Prince Albert after restrictions on Tuesday morning caused by a stuck semi.
The semi got hung up on a guard rail on the bridge around 7:45 a.m., causing police to shutdown all but one southbound lane.
No other vehicles were involved, and no one has been injured.
