Two northbound lanes of Highway 11 at the Circle Drive cloverleaf overpass will be closed starting Thursday. The repairs will fix damage caused by a crash involving a semi last week.

The City of Saskatoon says access to all loops of the cloverleaf and the median northbound lane will remain open during repairs. Construction should take about one week, barring weather delays.

Drivers are asked to prepare for delays in the area. Northbound lane closures in the areas will last from 9 a.m. Oct. 26 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3.