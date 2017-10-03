Three facing over 100 charges after slew of break-ins, thefts in southeastern Sask.
Three people are facing a total of more than 100 charges in connection with multiple break-ins and thefts in communities across southeast Saskatchewan.
Yorkton, Melville and Churchbridge are among the communities where the incidents occurred in early September.
RCMP say they recovered more than $200,000 in stolen property, including vehicles and tools.
Three people each face numerous property-related charges. According to Mounties, the three accused are also facing charges in Alberta.
All three have made their first court appearances and have been remanded in custody. They are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Yorkton later this month.
