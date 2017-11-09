

Mark Villani





The president of Cameco is calling the hundreds of temporary layoffs at the company a “difficult decision.”

The Saskatoon-based uranium producer announced Wednesday it will halt production at two of its mines in northern Saskatchewan.

A total of 845 workers from the company’s McArthur River Mining and Key Lake Milling operations will be off the job, potentially for the next 10 months.

“They're friends of ours, I grew up in Saskatchewan and so I know most of them so it's a tough day,” saidCameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel.

“But we also know it's temporary to ensure the long-term viability of the company and we'll be certain to soften the blow as much as we can for the employees affected."

Gitzel says he met with the affected employees on Wednesday to explain the situation.

“We explained that we will be putting in place a sub-plan, which is a plan to top up their benefits through the period,”he said.

“We want them to stay with us and to stay available to us when we restart and we know we’re going to restart so we will be doing that.”

Premier Brad Wall also weighed in on Twitter Thursday morning to show his support for those who will temporarily be out of work.

“Thinking of affected works during the temporary shutdown of Cameco’s Key Lake River mines. SK’s rapid response team available to help,” the post read.

“SK’s proud of women & men who develop our uranium. We’ll work hard to continue opening up markets for it like in India & China.”

About 210 workers will be kept on to maintain both facilities during its shutdown. Cameco says the mines make up about 45 per cent of its uranium production, and that the decision was made as a result of continued weaknesses in uranium prices over the last seven years.

President and CEO of Uranium Participation Corp., David Cates, says the market for uranium trended negatively since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in 2011.

"There is a reason to look at building new mines in the future and there is a reason to looking at putting mines back online in the future. It's just that right now, when markets in this place where it's oversupplied, it's not really good business to actually be mining,” he said.

“I think Cameco is making the right choices around curtailment right now, but they really do see a fundamentally good story for uranium in the long run, and that’s why they want to preserve McArthur and Key lake operations in the future.”

Gitzel agrees that there is a future for uranium, butsays now is not the time to produce.

“The price of uranium that day (Fukushima 2011) was $73 per pound, this morning it was $20, so that’s the world we’ve had to live in,” he said. “Anybody talking about a new project at a $20 market price just doesn’t make sense.”

Gitzel says the shut-down of both McArthur and Key Lake operations is expected to take place in January. He added that the facilities will be shut down for several months and it will take about one month to restart operations when that decision is made. The cost to maintain both sites will range from around$6.5 million to $7 million per month.

Cameco still has almost $1 billion worth of uranium in stock to put into contract and says it will stay committed to reopening both McArthur and Key Lake operations.