City officials are blaming a drop in temperature for nine water main breaks across Saskatoon.

“This cluster of water service pipes breaking is due to the sudden drop in temperature this week,” Russ Munro, the city’s director of water and waste stream, said in a news release.

Temperatures dropped from around 0 C to -17 C overnight Saturday.

“As the ground freezes, the frost can disrupt underground utilities. Regardless of the age of the pipes — new or old — frost can cause the ground to shift and this slight movement can cause a pipe to crack and leak water,” Munro said.

Nine water mains have broken since Monday at noon, according to the city.

One break along 25th Street has led the city to shut down the road between Third and Fifth avenues and turn off water to homes, businesses and nine apartment buildings nearby.

The city expects water pressure to be restored within 48 hours and hopes to reopen 25th Street by Thursday morning.

The water main break along 25th Street also caused a drop in water pressure at Saskatoon City Hospital.

There is now a precautionary drinking water advisory in place for at least the next 24 hours at the hospital. Staff and patients can use the water for washing and showering, but not for drinking. Health officials say alternate water is being brought in to drink as well as for surgeries and procedures. There have been some delays but no procedures have been postponed.

City officials say they have crews working overtime, as well as contractors, to get the breaks fixed as quickly as possible.

Affected residents and businesses will receive notices.