Teenager found unresponsive in hotel pool
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, November 11, 2017 11:49AM CST
A 17-year-old male was found unresponsive in a pool Friday evening at a hotel in the 600 block of Spadina Crescent East.
Saskatoon emergency crews were called to the scene around 9 p.m.
The teen was taken to hospital and his condition is unknown, according to Saskatoon police.
Officers say the incident is not suspicious.
