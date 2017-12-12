Teen who killed Saskatoon baby to learn if she will be sentenced as adult
Nikosis Jace Cantre (File Photo)
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 10:11AM CST
The teen who pleaded guilty to killing a six-week-old baby is back in court for the second day of a hearing determining if she will be sentenced as an adult.
Nikosis Jace Cantre died on July 3, 2016.
CTV Saskatoon’s Angelina Irinici will be tweeting live from Saskatoon Provincial Court.
