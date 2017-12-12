Warning: This story contains graphic details

A teen girl who has admitted to killing a six-week-old baby was rated at a high risk to reoffend and needs lifelong support, according to youth justice workers.

The teen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the July 2016 death of Nikosis Jace Cantre. He died of blunt force trauma to the head after the teen beat him while she was given a place to stay by strangers, according to an agreed statement of facts.

A scheduled five-day hearing is underway in Saskatoon Provincial Court to determine if the teen, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, should be sentenced as an adult. She’s now 18 years old, but was 16 when she killed Nikosis.

The provincial coordinator of the Intensive Rehabilitation Custody and Supervision program testified Tuesday the teen needs “lifelong” services, which cannot be provided with a youth or IRCS sentence.

The IRCS program offers specialized and intensive rehabilitation services for young offenders who have mental health issues and have committed a serious violent crime. Provincial coordinator Jennifer Peterson said it was decided the teen isn’t eligible for the program because the IRCS program doesn’t provide services after an offender’s sentence is complete.

The maximum youth sentence for second-degree murder is four years in custody, followed by three years supervised in the community.

Peterson also testified a psychologist believes the teen wouldn’t have the ability to internalize the program and make changes in her life.

The program director at Paul Dojack Youth Centre in Regina testified the teen was rated a five out of five risk to reoffend.

The teen escaped while on an open-custody sentence at Kilburn Hall in Saskatoon.

She met a woman while looking for a place to stay. The teen told her she escaped from a group home in Prince Albert. The stranger gave her food, clothing and tried to take her to EGADZ youth centre but it was closed, according to the agreed facts.

The woman took the teen to her home and eventually to a home in the 200 block of Waterloo Crescent, where Nikosis and his family were staying. The teen had never met anyone in the home but they agreed to let her stay there. She drank alcohol and eventually went into the baby’s room and beat him.

Last week, on day one of the adult sentencing hearing, the details of how she killed Nikosis were so graphic many of the baby’s family members left the courtroom crying and the judge ordered a break.

A video showed the teen explaining to police, in great detail, how she choked, punched, kicked and stabbed Nikosis with a nail in the early morning hours of July 3, 2016.

I was holding that baby, rocking him like a mom,” she said in the video. She was in the room for about five minutes before she beat him. “I just started choking him and punching his head in.”

The teen told the police officer in the video, which was recorded just over a week after the baby’s death, she took all her anger out on the baby.

“I was sick and tired of life,” she said. “That’s why I hurt that baby and I killed it.”

The adult sentencing hearing is scheduled to last the rest of the week.

CTV Saskatoon’s Angelina Irinici is tweeting live from the courtroom.