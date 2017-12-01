

CTV Saskatoon





A 16-year-old boy is now out of hospital after he was shot back in August.

Police were called to Tache Crescent around 5 a.m. on Aug. 29 for a report of a shooting.

The teen was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

A neighbour told CTV News in August that a group of teens had been partying throughout the night. He says he witnessed a few teens running from the house and yelling shortly before police were called.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.