A teenage boy who died at Saskatoon’s Kilburn Hall Youth Centre two years ago said he used crystal meth in his cell the day before he died, a psychiatric nurse told an inquest into his death Tuesday.

Pamela Watt, a nurse who specializes in psychiatry, told the inquest the 17-year-old mentioned using crystal meth in his cell. He made the statement during an outing for a court appearance the day before he died, the nurse said.

The teen’s name can’t be released because a judge, citing the Youth Criminal Justice Act, ordered a publication ban Monday.

A different nurse, Tammy Bjerke, told the inquest the teen was high for about three days leading up to his death on July 30, 2015. Bjerke, who no longer works at the facility, said generally the drug’s effects steadily decline.

The inquest previously heard the teen is believed to have smuggled crystal meth into the facility.

Calvin Roseberry, a staff member at Kilburn Hall, testified Tuesday the lights in the teen’s cell were turned off early at his request the night he died because he was believed to be coming down from a drug-induced high. This prevented surveillance, Roseberry explained.

Roseberry also said cameras don’t run when cell toilets are in use, and he agreed when asked if this could provide an opportunity to consume concealed drugs.

Another staff member, Peter Graulin, said he and his colleagues doubted the teen’s claim to have used crystal meth in his cell because the teen had made similar statements in the past they deemed false.

The teen became increasingly agitated that evening, Graulin said, and appeared to be in what he called “considerable pain.”

Staff called an ambulance once it became clear his condition was worsening, Graulin said.

Previous reports stated the teen was pronounced dead in hospital, but a Saskatoon police detective sergeant said Monday he died at Kilburn Hall.

The inquest is scheduled to last until Friday.