A teenage boy who died at Saskatoon’s Kilburn Hall Youth Centre two years ago initially denied using crystal meth while there, despite remaining high for days, the inquest into his death heard Tuesday.

The 17-year-old died in July 2015. His name can’t be released because a judge, citing the Youth Criminal Justice Act, ordered a publication ban Monday.

The teen was high for about three days leading up to his death, according to Tammy Bjerke, who was a nurse at the facility at the time. She said there would normally be a steady decline in the effects of the drug.

A different nurse who specializes in psychiatry told the inquest the teen mentioned using crystal meth in his cell. He made the statement during a court appearance the day before he died, the nurse said.

The inquest previously heard the teen is believed to have smuggled crystal meth into the facility.

Calvin Roseberry, who remains a staff member at Kilburn Hall, testified Tuesday the teen had permission to have the lights in his cell turned off early the night he died because he was believed to be coming down from a drug-induced high. This prevented surveillance, Roseberry explained.

Roseberry also said cameras don’t run when the toilet is in use, and he agreed when asked if this could provide an opportunity to consume concealed drugs.

Previous reports stated the teen was pronounced dead in hospital, but a Saskatoon police detective sergeant said Monday he died at Kilburn Hall.

The inquest is scheduled to last until Friday.