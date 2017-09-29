

CTV Saskatoon





A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly bringing a gun to Saskatoon’s E.D. Feehan high school.

The teen was taken into custody after police were called to the Avenue M North school at about 10:20 a.m. Friday. Officers responded after a report of a youth in possession of a gun.

A locker was searched and a gun, later confirmed to be a BB handgun, was recovered, according to police. No one was injured. The school was locked down as a precaution.

The teen is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

He’s scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace Friday evening.