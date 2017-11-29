Teen charged after Battleford house shot multiple times
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 8:56AM CST
A teenager from North Battleford is facing a number of charges after a house was shot at multiple times.
The incident began on Nov. 22 around 5:24 a.m. at a residence on First Avenue in the Town of Battleford. According to police, a number of guns and ammunition was stolen from the home, but the suspect was scared off by the homeowner.
Shortly afterwards, police were called to Ross Crescent after a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found that the house had a number of bullet holes in it.
No one was inside the house at the time of the shooting and police say the incident was not random.
Police arrested a 16-year-old and laid a number of charges, including break and enter, possession of a weapon obtained by a crime, possession of a weapon for a dangerous offence, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and several other charges.
The teen cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police say more arrests and charges are pending.
More Stories
- Man taken to hospital in Saskatoon after stabbing in Battlefords
- Teen charged after Battleford house shot multiple times
- Saskatoon taxpayers to see 4.7 per cent mill rate increase next year 1
- Icy conditions prompt city to salt high-traffic roads
- Northwoods owner charged with sexual assault, extortion 1
- Sask. introduces new drug impaired driving legislation 1
- Teen said he used crystal meth day before his death, nurse tells inquest 1
- PM Trudeau apologizes for LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies 16