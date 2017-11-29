

CTV Saskatoon





A teenager from North Battleford is facing a number of charges after a house was shot at multiple times.

The incident began on Nov. 22 around 5:24 a.m. at a residence on First Avenue in the Town of Battleford. According to police, a number of guns and ammunition was stolen from the home, but the suspect was scared off by the homeowner.

Shortly afterwards, police were called to Ross Crescent after a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found that the house had a number of bullet holes in it.

No one was inside the house at the time of the shooting and police say the incident was not random.

Police arrested a 16-year-old and laid a number of charges, including break and enter, possession of a weapon obtained by a crime, possession of a weapon for a dangerous offence, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and several other charges.

The teen cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say more arrests and charges are pending.