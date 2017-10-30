

CTV Saskatoon





More than 20 handguns were stolen from a Lloydminster business last week after two suspects used a stolen vehicle to break into the store, RCMP say.

The suspects used the vehicle “to breach” the front entrance of the shop and take more than 20 handguns early Thursday morning, according to police. The store, Magnum Gun Outfitters, is located in the 5700 block of 43rd Street on Lloydminster’s Alberta side.

RCMP say the stolen vehicle was recovered hours later west of Lloydminster.

Police are still investigating.