Suspects break into Lloydminster store with stolen vehicle, steal over 20 guns
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 10:59AM CST
More than 20 handguns were stolen from a Lloydminster business last week after two suspects used a stolen vehicle to break into the store, RCMP say.
The suspects used the vehicle “to breach” the front entrance of the shop and take more than 20 handguns early Thursday morning, according to police. The store, Magnum Gun Outfitters, is located in the 5700 block of 43rd Street on Lloydminster’s Alberta side.
RCMP say the stolen vehicle was recovered hours later west of Lloydminster.
Police are still investigating.
