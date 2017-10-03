

CTV Saskatoon





Police are trying to identify a suspect after two people were assaulted with bear spray during an armed robbery at a business in Watson, Sask. last Thursday.

RCMP say an employee and a bystander were sprayed by a lone suspect, who went on to take items, including a purse containing cash and debit and credit cards. The suspect then fled.

The two people who were assaulted with bear spray were treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

Mounties are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who is described as a white man, five-foot-nine or five-foot-ten with brown hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask over his face.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lanigan RCMP at 306-365-1370 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.