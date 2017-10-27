Police are on the hunt for a suspect after shots were exchanged Friday morning on Saskatchewan’s Highway 11.

According to RCMP, one of their members was driving on the highway approaching Osler just before 4 a.m. when the officer saw a black sedan on the side of the road with no lights on. The officer thought the vehicle was abandoned, and pulled up behind it with lights activated. Someone exited from the driver side of the car and fired a shot at the officer.

The officer returned fire and the car fled the scene, continuing down Highway 11 toward Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police and the Warman RCMP detachment were notified to be on the lookout for a black Cadillac CTS with no licence plate. The vehicle has yet to be located, as of noon Friday.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a thin black male. No further description is available at this time.

The public is warned not to approach the vehicle if it’s seen. The suspect or suspects involved in the case are armed and considered dangerous, according to police.

Both southbound lanes of Highway 11, near Osler, have since been blocked as part of the investigation.

The RCMP member was not injured.