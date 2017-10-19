Students, drivers uninjured after school bus, semi collide near Turtleford
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 7:22PM CST
Nine students and a school bus driver escaped injury Thursday after a school bus and semi collided in west-central Saskatchewan.
RCMP say the bus was trying to cross Highway 26, south of Turtleford, at about 3:40 p.m. when its back bumper was clipped by the semi.
Both drivers as well as the students on the bus were not injured.
Parents were called and picked up their children from the scene.
RCMP are still investigating.
