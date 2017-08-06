

There’s music, theatre and artwork on Saskatoon streets this week, as the Fringe Festival takes over Broadway Avenue.

Ross Vegas travelled 15,000 kilometres from Australia to perform in the 10-day festival, and he’s ready to put on a show. He juggles fire and balances on chairs, all in the name of doing something a little bit different.

“In a society where everything is so homogenized and everything is so similar and everything is so safe and so corporate, it’s wonderful to have a little bit of diversity,” Vegas said. “A lot of people (are) making art mainly for the sake of making art.”

It’s Amy Blom’s first time performing at the Fringe. The 18-year-old singer from Vanscoy didn’t think she’d be selected as a street busker and is happy to see her music resonating with the crowd.

“I think it was just an interesting place to express myself, play and people can listen,” she said. “It’s different when strangers are telling you (that) you have a really nice voice.”

Organizers expect around 75,000 people to check out the Fringe. It’s a great chance for buskers to get their names out there and find inspiration.

“People can come out and judge it for themselves,” said Michael Armstrong, a performer in the Mr. Wizowski Show. “It’s like a bit of an experimentation ground where new, interesting ideas can grow and thrive.”

Based on a report by CTV Saskatoon's Mark Villani