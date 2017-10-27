

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP say nine war medals stolen during a break and enter in Kindersley have been returned.

The medals, which were taken from the apartment of British Armed Forces veteran Jim Watson, were recently turned in to police Friday.

Watson, 54, told The Canadian Press earlier this week he discovered the thefts of the medals, military memorabilia and various household items early Monday after returning from a weekend visit to his family's home in Medicine Hat, Alta.

The former staff sergeant, who now works as a general sales manager in Kindersley during the week, said the theft was devastating because he was planning to wear the newly remounted medals for the town's annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

Watson immigrated to Canada in 2003 after a 24-year military career. He’s a married father and grandfather.

The medals were issued for service in various theatres of conflict, including the Gulf War, Bosnia and Iraq.

Police say no suspects have been identified.

--- with files from The Canadian Press