Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday for much of southern and central Saskatchewan. The weather agency says a low pressure system approaching from Alberta is expected to bring in strong winds, rain, and eventually snow.

Environment Canada has reported that snow mixed at times with rain will begin through much of the morning in the northern grainbelt areas which includes Saskatoon, Prince Albert, and the Battlefords. The system is expected to move southward throughout the day.

The highest expected snowfall is expected to be near 10cm in parts of west-central Saskatchewan with amounts decreasing to the south and east.

CTV Morning Live’s Weather Specialist, Mike Ciona, says he expects flurries to fly through the Bridge City. “We also see some shower activity expected through Saskatoon and the into the southern sections of our province,” he said. “That’s where the bulk of the wind activity is going to be through the southwestern corridor with some flurries to the west and to the east.”

Environment Canada has forecasted strong winds to develop into Monday afternoon and into the evening. Wind gusts up to 80 km/h are expected for much of south and west Saskatchewan, with the highest wind gusts in the Cypress Hills area where Environment Canada has a wind warning in effect.

The system will be mainly out of the province by Thursday morning with conditions gradually improving as a high pressure ridge builds in from the west, according to Environment Canada.

For the latest weather forecasts you can download the CTV Saskatoon or CTV Regina weather app.

If you are travelling on the highways, you’re advised to check highway road conditions through the Highway Hotline website.

To report severe weather, you can send an email to Environment Canada or tweet reports using #SKStorm.