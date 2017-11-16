

CTV Saskatoon





Heavy snowfall is expected in several areas across north and north-central Saskatchewan on Thursday, and some regions in the west could see freezing rain, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a freezing rain warning for the Kindersley, Martensville, Outlook and Swift Current areas and a snowfall warning for the Battlefords, Prince Albert, Melfort, Hudson Bay, La Ronge, Pelican Narrows and Southend regions.

Both warnings stem from a low pressure system moving in from Alberta.

“A low pressure system moving through the area has produced freezing rain in Alberta and Saskatchewan,” the freezing rain warning reads. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Residents in the north and north-central regions are told to expect between five and 15 centimetres of snow.