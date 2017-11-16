Snowfall, freezing rain warnings issued in Sask.
Blowing and drifting snow creates difficult driving conditions on a southern Saskatchewan highway in this CTV file photo.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 12:11PM CST
Heavy snowfall is expected in several areas across north and north-central Saskatchewan on Thursday, and some regions in the west could see freezing rain, according to Environment Canada.
The weather agency has issued a freezing rain warning for the Kindersley, Martensville, Outlook and Swift Current areas and a snowfall warning for the Battlefords, Prince Albert, Melfort, Hudson Bay, La Ronge, Pelican Narrows and Southend regions.
Both warnings stem from a low pressure system moving in from Alberta.
“A low pressure system moving through the area has produced freezing rain in Alberta and Saskatchewan,” the freezing rain warning reads. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”
Residents in the north and north-central regions are told to expect between five and 15 centimetres of snow.
More Stories
- Companies hired to build Saskatoon’s Remai Art Gallery sue each other
- Gov't. to match donations for stock growers impacted by Oct. wildfires
- Snowfall, freezing rain warnings issued in Sask.
- Province announces $9.5M in police grants for Regina, Saskatoon
- Pedestrian dies in highway crash west of Prince Albert
- Police looking for man who robbed liquor store
- Neil Young to open up entire online music archive for free
- Premier Wall says '60s Scoop apology ready; no decision on compensation 1