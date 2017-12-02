Smoking leads to early morning house fire in Saskatoon
Fire crews in Saskatoon responded to a house fire around 5:20 a.m. on Friday.
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 12:18PM CST
When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the front living room window of a home on Avenue B North. Three engines an aerial ladder and a rescue truck were dispatched to the scene.
According to a news release, investigators have determined the fire was accidental, caused by smoking. Damages are estimated at $30,000.
There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.
