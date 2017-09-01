The province continues to deal with wildfires in northern Saskatchewan and says its two main concerns now are smoke and supplies.

The government is working to ensure those who have stayed in evacuated communities have adequate access to supplies.

Four communities – Sandy Bay, Jan Lake, Birch Portage, Pelican Narrows – have declared a state of emergency. While close to 2,000 residents have evacuated from their homes, some have stayed in the communities, including 350 people in Pelican Narrows.

About $4,000 to $5,000 in grocery items are being sent to Sandy Bay in a small transport truck to ensure people there have access to supplies. The groceries are basic items and will be distributed by community leaders. There is not a need for food donations, according to the province.

There are still three uncontained fires burning in northern Saskatchewan and main roads remain closed, but there is no immediate threat to infrastructure, according to the province.

More than 900 people who were forced from their homes are staying in Saskatoon – about 500 have been placed at the Henk Ruys Soccer Centre while others are in hotels or with family and friends. More than 1,200 evacuees are staying in hotels in Prince Albert, which is at capacity.