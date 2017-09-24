Loon Lake RCMP responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at a home on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation Thursday just after 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, RCMP located and confirmed the vehicle was stolen. Three adult males were arrested at the home without incident, and the stolen vehicle was recovered.

Three other suspects were also believed to be in home at the time. As a result of further investigation, RCMP called on neighboring detachments, and the RCMP emergency response team and two police dog service teams were sent to assist.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., the three remaining males in the home were arrested without incident. A search warrant was executed during the arrest; RCMP located two sawed-off firearms, and suspected methamphetamine.

This investigation is ongoing.