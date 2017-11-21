

The Canadian Press





Two sites in northern Saskatchewan have been named in honour of a teacher and a teacher's aide who were fatally shot by a teenage gunman almost two years ago.

Teacher Adam Wood and tutor Marie Janvier were killed while trying to help students after the 17-year-old youth started shooting up the La Loche high school in January 2016.

Janvier Point is located on Saleski Lake, just north of La Loche, and Adam Wood Memorial Landing is along a creek just east of the village.

The province says it hopes that honouring the memory of Wood and Janvier will bring some comfort to their families and friends.

A government release says Wood was an avid outdoorsman who was a frequent visitor to the wooded creek-side area that now bears his name.

It says Janvier, who was a longtime resident of the area, was a caring and compassionate person who helped anyone in need.