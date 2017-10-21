

CTV Saskatoon





A 35-year-old woman has been charged with drinking and driving after police were called to a single vehicle collision just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police received a call that a van had collided with a light standard at Circle Drive and Clancy Boulevard; there were no injuries but there was significant damage to the light standard. The driver was the lone occupant in the van.

Charges include impaired driving and driving while over .08. The woman is set to appear in court sometime in November.