A 44-year-old Saskatoon man is facing impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle collision Thursday night.

Police responded to the crash on Circle Drive South , just west of Clarence Avenue after the driver lost control and hit a guardrail. MD Ambulance attended the scene as a precaution to make sure the lone driver of the car was not injured. The driver was checked over and did not require any medical attention.

Police say the man was driving while over the .08 blood alcohol level. Police say he was taken in for a breath test.

He will appear in court in January.