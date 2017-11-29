

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP suspect a shooting and a home invasion in North Battleford early Wednesday morning are connected.

Officers responded to the first call at about 1:40 a.m. on 111th Street after a resident reported hearing shots fired.

Police arrived to find several bullet holes in a home on the 1400 block.

The occupant, who was uninjured, refused to cooperate with investigators, RCMP said in a news release.

The second call came in a little more than an hour later, at about 2:50 a.m.

Police were called to a home on the 1100 block of 109th Street after three people with guns kicked in the front door and stole “anything of value,” RCMP said. The trio, all male, then left in a stolen vehicle.

Police said officers heard more gunshots while searching for the suspects.

When officers did find the vehicle, the driver refused to stop and a chase was called off because of unsafe road conditions and because of the way the suspect drove.

The vehicle was eventually found abandoned near Cutknife, according to RCMP.

Mounties are still investigating both calls.