A man guilty of manslaughter in the death of a La Ronge restaurant owner has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Austin Bird was handed the sentence Thursday in La Ronge Provincial Court, less than a month after the 19-year-old pleaded guilty in the death of Simon Grant.

Grant, 64, died in hospital April 17, two days after an armed robbery.

Bird’s sentence, which includes credit for time spent in custody, works out to six years and 114 days.