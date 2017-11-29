

A semi driver escaped uninjured after a rollover on a Circle Drive exit ramp Wednesday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the rollover just after 10:30 a.m. A semi-tractor trailer was on its side, just off a ramp connecting southbound Idylwyld Drive Freeway traffic to westbound Circle Drive traffic, when crews arrived.

The driver was assessed by fire department paramedics and interviewed on scene.

The trailer was hauling flour and any leaks from the semi were controlled by fire crews, according to the fire department.

No one was injured.