After 5-hours emergency crews in Saskatoon have concluded a search for a woman in the river near the pedestrian walkway of the Circle Drive Bridge.

Saskatoon police, the fire department along with a water rescue crew arrived on scene just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. STARS rescue helicopter was also requested to help in the initial search.

Later in the day a second search boat was sent out, fire crews made another sweep, and a police aircraft searched further down the river.

Police say nobody has been found.