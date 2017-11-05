Search ends for a person in river
Crews search for missing person in river. (CTV SASKATOON/ALBERT DELITALA)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 10:43AM CST
After 5-hours emergency crews in Saskatoon have concluded a search for a woman in the river near the pedestrian walkway of the Circle Drive Bridge.
Saskatoon police, the fire department along with a water rescue crew arrived on scene just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. STARS rescue helicopter was also requested to help in the initial search.
Later in the day a second search boat was sent out, fire crews made another sweep, and a police aircraft searched further down the river.
Police say nobody has been found.
