The search continues for an inmate at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre who escaped from custody while on escort Tuesday afternoon.

Frederick Frank Frenchman escaped at about 12:30 p.m. while attending a funeral on the Little Red River First Nation, according to the provincial government. He was serving time for aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

Local resident, Wesley Valentine was at the funeral during Frenchman’s escape. He says many people in the community knew of Frenchman and were shocked and unaware of his escape. "The guards, I don't know they probably weren't watching him because he had shackles on and everything and he went outside for a smoke and then he took off from there,” Valentine said. “As far as I know he just ran and I don't know, people said they saw him running, but they don't know if he took off in a car or not because there were just young kids outside that were watching him run."

The Ministry of Justice confirmed to CTV News that Frenchman was being supervised by staff and was in full restraints, including a body belt, handcuffs and leg shackles at the time of the escape. The 24-year-old is serving a 1,048-day sentence for aggravated assault, forcible confinement, and two breach of probation charges. He’s described as 5-11, 163 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos — a rosary with a cross and the letters “F.F.” — on his left hand.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, the province says.

The Little Red River First Nation is located north of Prince Albert.